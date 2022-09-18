With sore feet, I can happily report that I am back to where we usually gather for these recaps just before we hit the sack. What can I say about today surely?! Pure emotion, dancing like no one cared to watch anyway, stages filled to maximum, no stone unturned.

Today, the Nyege Nyege festival was truly defined not only by the fashion sense, and the artist performances we watched but also by DJs and more rousing renditions by the revelers, MCs, and presenters on nearly every stage we visited throughout the day.

Meanwhile, one of the lessons I learned today involved the actual names of the stages. The Tropical stage was the one close to the Itanda Falls down in the valley. The main and Itanda stage bore Uganda Waragi branding while Dark Star had the Smirnoff brand.

At the Mpola Enjoyments Tropical stage, Benon Mugumya was the first of many we set our eyes on, and his delivery of Robert Kelly’s “Your Body’s Callin” exuded less effort but rather a great mastery of the song’s high and low tones. His composure and calm reminded us it was a weekend.

One of Jinja’s finest complemented Benon with “Zombie” by the Cranberries and when she gave a shot at South African recording artist Zahara’s “Loliwe”, I remember whispering to my co-writer how amazed I was, her falsetto voice caressing the tunes with precision.

DJ Ali Breezy’s arrival brought eternal stability to the turn tables and the ease with which he transitioned to the crowd’s favorite songs like Calm Down, Wamlambez, Gangnam Style, Parte After Parte, Burn It Up, Gal yuh a lead, Katika and so many more brought the party beasts out of literally everyone.

However, even though all seemed rosy, there were a few hiccups in the middle of the act’s performances when one foul-mouthed performer broke into vulgar rhymes while singing along to a popular dancehall tune often used by comedian Salvador Patrick Idringi.

His presence continued to stall proceedings before security rushed in to save the situation. A few boos from the crowd and chants of “let him go” aided his departure and sanity back on stage just before another round of sweat-breaking music from the DJ’s box.

Vampino’s “Smart Wire” vibes on the main stage were more expected. His energy rubbed off the huge crowd so well and his trademark group dance with Party People of raising ‘one hand to the right and then to the left’ delivered the perfect concert feel, he was probably paid for, alongside Navio.

In a nutshell, the numbers that thronged the festival seemed to have multiplied drastically with all stages holding huge crowds that sang songs so familiar, word for word. I, however, still feel I have an assignment.

As I watched from a concealed location the whole night while nodding my head in meekness, my eyes couldn’t let go of this one single, light-skinned, red-hot-lipped lady. The way she whined her body to “Do Me” by P-Square oscillated between slow, three-body orbital, and sensual.

When it came to Dermaco’s Backaz, her black curly hair falling on her tee that read at the back “creme de la vie” loosely translated from French to English as “cream of life” surrendered an endless active, wondrous and bold personality. I clearly promised myself to learn a few from her if we ever cross paths again.

Don’t miss our update from day four as the clock winds down on the enjoyments here in Jinja.