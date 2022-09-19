Former Bukedde TV presenter Anna Kyamulabi Mayanja alias Ann Taylor is aware of women who crush on her husband Rogers Ssebunya a.k.a SB4.

Most women feel insecure about their lovers and they keep thinking the worst about them whenever they go out without them.

While sharing about her love journey with fellow media personality, Ann Tayor noted that she is unbothered about women who are interested in SB4.

She emphasized that only cares about taking good care of their family.

I know there are women who like SB4 but I am not bothered I will care for my family regardless. Ann Taylor

Also Read: Ann Taylor, Precious Remmie Move To Next Media

Ann Taylor went on to stress that she met SB4 at a party and their chemistry kept growing to the extent that he requested for her hand in marriage.

In March 2020, the couple held a colorful Kukyala ceremony where Ann Taylor introduced SB4 to her parents in a beautiful ceremony.