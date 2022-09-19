Sunday 18th September 2022 marked exactly thirteen years since the president of the Uganda Comedians Association Hannington Bugingo walked down the aisle with the love of his life, Esther Bugingo.

The couple who is blessed with four children took their marriage vows and promised to love each other in good and bad days.

In a way to celebrate their love, Hannington Bugingo thanked his baby mama for loving him endlessly despite his shortcomings.

He emphasized his gratitude for having met his perfect match.

He went on to confess his undying love for his wife expressing that he loves her so much to immeasurable extents.

13 years ago today, we said our “I DOs”! And like we promised ourselves, Ekintu tukyakivuga! Thank you for being the perfect match and fit on this blissful Journey Called LIFE! Nkwagala Nyoo Chali wange Mwana! Happy 13th wedding anniversary Mukyala wange Esther Bugingo. Bugingo Hannington

Happy 13th wedding anniversary to the Bugingo’s!