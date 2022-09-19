During the weekend, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) carried out an operation on noise pollution at several places of entertainment in Kampala.

The authority went on to confiscate sound equipment from many happening places over violation of noise pollution rules.

The places that suffered the authorities’ wrath were in the areas of Komamboga and Makerere-Kikoni. Some of the hangout places lost their speakers and other sound equipment to the law enforcers.

According to the statement released by the law enforcement team at NEMA explain, the offenders whose sound equipment was taken were previously served with notices but continued to violate the rules.

When NEMA officers returned to check whether they had heeded to the rules, they found that the situation was still the same as they had left it before.

