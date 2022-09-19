Ugandan film company Pearlwood is requesting the release of Wakaliwood actor Earnest K. Sserunya following his arrest at the just climaxed Nyege Nyege Festival.

Mr. Earnest K. Sserunya is a senior actor and director who was arrested by security personnel at the Nyege Nyege Festival as he was exhibiting his skillful acting scenes.

He was reportedly arrested after performing a bloody make-up as a way of exhibiting how fictional wounds are made in movies.

Also Read: Nyege 2022 Diary: Record numbers, thrilling entertainment, no holds barred | Day Three

His work of art looked so real, taking many by surprise including the Red Cross team at the venue who got concerned.

Sserunya was arrested by security and the association wants him released because he is a humble citizen and entertainer who was just showcasing his talent and God-given skill.