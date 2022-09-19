Swangz Avenue and former UMA chairperson Julius Kyazze has shared his opinion about what he thinks of the just climaxed popular Nyege Nyege festival that took place at Itanda falls in Jinja over the weekend.

Julius Kyazze reasons that parliamentarians and other government officials should bankroll on the famous festival and stop bickering about it stating that it brings Uganda over 10k tourists who invest in the country.

“Nyege Nyege is a world class festival. Government should bankroll it and stop the bickering,” Kyazze notes.

“There’s potential to bring 10,000 foreigners and that’s 1m usds in just visa fees. Every airline ticket pays airport fees, so government can directly make about $2m at just the airport.”

He goes on to note that the festival was a huge triumph for the creatives industry and a massive sell out for the country’s beauty.

Julius Kyazze also thanked the organizers for the great management of the event and security at large.

This is all before private sector cashes in on accommodation and food. Congratulations! Great event management. It’s not only a win for the creative industry, it’s a big one for the country. We should all celebrate it. Julius Kyazze