Reports reaching our news desk reveal how city socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa’s mother-in-law identified as Annet Nsamba was arrested and detained at Kabalagala Police station on allegations of keeping some of the stolen exhibits.

Sipapa’s mother-in-law was arrested on a rainy Tuesday evening when Police officers found her at the shop where she works and took her to her home to carry out investigations.

Upon searching the home, the Police discovered that she was in possession of some of the stolen items that had Sipapa and the wife Sasha Shamira arrested.

Photo by Nile Post

The items are said to have been handed to her by Sipapa’s wife Shamira before she was arrested and the Police confirmed her arrest.