Firebase Entertainment crew dancehall star singer Tadeo Mayega alias Zex Bilangilangi survived a car collision last night that left his ride (Toyota – Alteza) damaged.

According to a photo shared on social media, Zex Bilangilangi’s car was severely damaged at the front leaving his headlights and the bonnet in need of repair.

He wrote on his Instagram thanking God for saving his life and the friends he was cruising with in a ride that he acquired earlier this year.

Lord thank you for giving us a second chance. Zex Bilangilangi

Upon sharing the update, many of his followers and fellow celebrities hit the comment section to wish him a quick recovery.