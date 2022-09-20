Celebrity sisters; comedienne Anne Kansiime and Shine Omukiga, each went through rough patches while giving birth to their children.

While speaking about parenthood in a Vlog, Anne Kansiime disclosed how she had several miscarriages to get her first child.

She revealed that this was due to the continued use of birth control pills during her youthful age and while at the University.

She failed to conceive a child at the time she wanted to have one and this eve caused her breakup with her lover known as Ojok before she hooked up with Skylanta with whom she had a child.

Renowned Western Uganda singer Shine Omukiga, born Nyonyozi Shine Angella, also opened up about her struggles to get her first child whom she welcomed on Saturday 16th July 2022.

Speaking on Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya show hosted by Faridah Nakazibwe, Shine Omukiga disclosed that she underwent several miscarriages before giving birth.

She recalls to have counted 19 miscarriages and that sometimes she would just see blood spots come out of her.

The worst and most painstaking miscarriages of all that she can never forget are the ones where she felt the baby literally leaving her womb while she performed on stage.

She is apparently a very happy mother of a baby who she christened Aine Christopher Junior.

Shine Omukiga gave her husband a green light to give birth to other children from another woman if he wants noting that she is not ready to give birth to another child.

I am not looking forward to baby number two. My baby daddy is free to have another child else where. Shine Omukiga