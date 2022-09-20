Former radio personality Aloysius Kasozi alias Mberejju has a sigh of relief on his face ever since well-wishers ran to his family’s rescue and provided them with foodstuffs and promised to construct a new house for them.

The positive news putting smiles on Mberejju and his family members’ faces is that the house that was promised to them is nearing completion.

The construction got underway a few weeks back and based on the new developments, it has now reached the whole-plate level remaining with just roofing, window, and door fittings.

The update about Mberejju’s improving living conditions was shared after well-wishers from the GNM company once again paid him a visit to check on the progress.

Upon arrival at his home, they were impressed with how he had properly handled the progress and further gifted him with more items to support his family.