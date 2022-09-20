With the recently climaxed four-day Nyege Nyege Festival 2022, many attendees have been telling us about their experience. By the looks of it, a lot happened!

Edward Nimusiima, a renowned tweep, Writer and Last Drop Africa Co-founder, gave us a deep dive into his experience at Itanda Falls.

“I saw things. Again. I couldn’t go on Thursday (first day of the fete). I am not that person anymore. I had capitalism to attend to. So, my friends and I turned the noses of our cars and headed to Itanda Falls, Jinja, on a bright Saturday morning.

First, the road! Jesus! I’ve never been here. I was tasked to lead the convoy of my friends’ cars to a place I know nothing about. I drove.

We drove. Passed waving villagers and shanty towns abandoned at the bottom chain of civilisation. We arrived.

One of the revelers blows a whistle during enjoyments

I saw a marketplace at the entrance of the festival. Everyone is trying to sell you something. A rolex. A ticket. Boots. Sunglasses. More sunglasses. A parking slot. And lies. Everyone’s trying to earn a shilling.

I saw a melting pot of the economy. Money exchanging hands. I saw thousands of swaying, wigged-out happy campers. Washing their hangovered faces at the patio of their little tents. Others carrying a dank of sleeping bags, relocating to a fancier tree.

A smell of nostalgia hangs heavy here. I saw happy festival goers. People were like sleepwalking commuters. Utterly slaughtered, clapped & mullered.

A stream of humanity snaked through the festival looking for a noisier place, a lost friend, a potential lover, a bite or a refill. I saw lost friends and made merry. I saw hundreds of vendors (inside the festival) pushing commerce, selling stuff.

Anything goes in here. You turn around and there’s something to buy.

I saw people dance. Even when it drizzled, I saw people stomp the mud. It was like an open audition of a dance competition. I saw a former Speaker of Parliament. I saw a barrage of musicians. I saw all races. All faces. I saw all fashion styles. I saw all types of ‘intoxicants’.

But most importantly, I saw happiness. Hidden joy. A sea of humanity bundled under a green canopy, here for one thing – to eat party.

I saw a festival triumph over a blizzard of mockery and a storm of ridicule. I saw things. Again.”