With the recently climaxed four-day Nyege Nyege Festival 2022, many attendees have been telling us about their experience. By the looks of it, a lot happened!

Edward Nimusiima, a renowned tweep, Writer and Last Drop Africa Co-founder, gave us a deep dive into his experience at Itanda Falls.

“I saw things. Again. I couldn’t go on Thursday (first day of the fete). I am not that person anymore. I had capitalism to attend to. So, my friends and I turned the noses of our cars and headed to Itanda Falls, Jinja, on a bright Saturday morning.

First, the road! Jesus! I’ve never been here. I was tasked to lead the convoy of my friends’ cars to a place I know nothing about. I drove.

We drove. Passed waving villagers and shanty towns abandoned at the bottom chain of civilisation. We arrived.

One of the revelers blows a whistle during enjoyments (Photo: Bwette Photography) Credit: Bwette Photography

I saw a marketplace at the entrance of the festival. Everyone is trying to sell you something. A rolex. A ticket. Boots. Sunglasses. More sunglasses. A parking slot. And lies. Everyone’s trying to earn a shilling.

Also Read: Nyege 2022 Diary: Hon. Rebecca Kadaga endorses festival, mixed reviews | Day Four

I saw a melting pot of the economy. Money exchanging hands. I saw thousands of swaying, wigged-out happy campers. Washing their hangovered faces at the patio of their little tents. Others carrying a dank of sleeping bags, relocating to a fancier tree.

A smell of nostalgia hangs heavy here. I saw happy festival goers. People were like sleepwalking commuters. Utterly slaughtered, clapped & mullered.

A stream of humanity snaked through the festival looking for a noisier place, a lost friend, a potential lover, a bite or a refill. I saw lost friends and made merry. I saw hundreds of vendors (inside the festival) pushing commerce, selling stuff.

Anything goes in here. You turn around and there’s something to buy.

I saw people dance. Even when it drizzled, I saw people stomp the mud. It was like an open audition of a dance competition. I saw a former Speaker of Parliament. I saw a barrage of musicians. I saw all races. All faces. I saw all fashion styles. I saw all types of ‘intoxicants’.

But most importantly, I saw happiness. Hidden joy. A sea of humanity bundled under a green canopy, here for one thing – to eat party.

I saw a festival triumph over a blizzard of mockery and a storm of ridicule. I saw things. Again.”

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment

Cancel reply