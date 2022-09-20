Local rapper Derrick Katongole, better known by the stage name Victor Kamenyo, seems to have had a bitter fallout with his girlfriend.

Based on a video clip that is currently circulating on social media, Victor Kamenyo seems to have had some misunderstandings with his girlfriend who later stormed out of his apartment.

Victor Kamenyo is then seen rushing and trying to plead and stop her from leaving his apartment to which she declines.

The girlfriend is also heard shouting out the “Baligabana” rapper’s name while asking him to leave her alone.

When Victor Kamenyo insisted on stopping her, she threw his mobile phone on the pavers stormed out of the gate as Kamenyo collected the remains of his phone.

According to the individuals who shared the clip on social media, it seemed like Kamenyo has often been getting involved in scuffles with his girlfriend.

One of them was heard questioning whether he doesn’t get fed up with fighting with his lover.

The cause of the supposed fight are yet to be established but a few netizens believe it is just a stunt as the rapper has an event coming up.