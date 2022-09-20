City socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa and his baby mama Shamirah Nakiyimba Lukia were remanded to Luzira Maximum prison after the court denied them bail on charges related to aggravated robbery.

The two lovers were sent back to Luzira prison on Monday 19th after appearing before the Makindye Chief Magistrates court for their mention of the case and hearing of their bail application as they are accused of stealing Shs1.6 billion and gadgets from a South Sudanese couple.

Sipapa’s wife Nakiyimba through her lawyers led by Robert Rutaro asked the court to grant her bail pending the hearing of their case.

In her application, Nakiyimba explained that she is a breastfeeding mother with a fresh wound since she was operated on while giving birth to her baby a few months ago and still needs treatment.

Lawyer Robert Rutaro added that Nakiyimba is suffering and undergoing a lot of pain and needs to breastfeed her child.

The presiding magistrate Esther Adikin, however, presided with the state prosecutor (DPP) that the charges against the couple are capital offenses in nature.

She emphasized that the pair can only be tried in the High Court.

Consequently, Nakiyimba was advised to seek bail from the High Court thus being further remanded to Luzira prison till 10th October.

The accused (Nakiyimba) was allowed to take her child to prison so that she can continue breastfeeding her as the law allows an inmate to have her baby.