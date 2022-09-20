The streets of Kampala are rich in fashion and music, two businesses that have had a firm grip of Digital Wizard’s heart and changed his life.

We caught up with the laid back Dancehall singer to have a chat about his life, goals, and so much more.

What makes you happy?

Making music, performing, and designing people. When people appreciate my work, I love it. I also like spending time with my friends and family, traveling and spreading happiness and a positive message through my music.

Why? Because music, my friends, and family are important to me and I like trying to focus on the positives.

Professionally, what keeps you busy ?

I am a Fashion Designer, Songwriter, and Artist. From an early age, I loved making music and playing the piano.

What makes you different, musically?

I love experimenting and fusing different styles to come up with unique music, and I love the musicality in songs. I think if the music is good with a great Melody and beat, it is very appealing.

Music is hard sometimes to make a living from but you have to keep going until you hit the right audience.

Inspirations?

Kanye West, Wizkid, Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, Burna Boy, among others.

Tips for upcoming artists?

My tips for anyone who feels passionately that they want to do music as career is to keep trying. Don’t let the setbacks make you give up.

Be original and get good management. Also, stay grounded and always emember where you came from.

Lastly please subscribe to my YouTube channel link below and vibe to my lastest song “What A You”

About Digital Wizard

Digital Wizard, real name Abas Samanya, is a fresh talent on the Ugandan music scene doing Dancehall music.

Signed under Rain Muzik Group International is a gifted songwriter and musician doing mostly Afro-beat, Dancehall, and Zouk.