After several years in hibernation, Keko is back with new music and ready to take back her spot.

At the start of the year, rapper Jocelyn Tracy Keko left many Ugandans in shock after appearing intoxicated in an Instagram live video.

In bad shape, Keko who was once Uganda’s best femcee seemed out of her mind and not in sync with what was happening around her.

Many Ugandans, including fellow artists, thought she was dealing with drug abuse-related effects and her music career was ending on a very bad note.

They were wrong!

Keko has released a brand new jam titled ‘Light Years’. Her flow is as sick as it was before and she has a strong message in the lyrics, like before.

In the song, she talks about her life, lonely days, Instagram posts, time healing the pain, and how she is “back in the mood.”

“…after sunsets back to the booth, after nonsense I’m back in the mood, bleed the pen out aim for the pool, ocean penthouse reefs or lagoon, ohh Instagram posts let it all hang…” Keko in ‘Light Years’

Looking at her new Instagram account , Keko is in a better shape and mental space. She is also planning to shoot the visuals of her new song.

Her return is something most of Ugandan music fans have been looking forward to the most and here we have it.

Listen to ‘Light Years’ below: