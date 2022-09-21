On Tuesday, the Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga launched the Miss Curvy Africa 2022-23 campaign.

Returning for a second edition after a three-year hiatus, the Miss Curvy beauty pageant aims at ending stigmatization of plus-size women.

It was also a Uganda Tourism initiative to showcase Uganda’s vast beauty and attract more tourists into the country to increase revenue earnings.

Dispite the 2019 edition facing a lot of criticism over the objectification of women, the pageant is back and will include other African countries this time around.

While launching the pagent at Mosa Courts, Kampala on Tueday, Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga in company of the reigning queen Belinda Nansasi revealed that this year’s edition will happen in Uganda on 25th November.

Contestants from Eastern, Western, Central, and Southern Africa are welcomed to take part in the pageant

“This afternoon, I launched the campaign for Miss Curvy Africa 2022-23, the climax of which will take place in Uganda on 25th November 2022,” Hon. Kadaga tweeted on Tuesday.

“The contestants will come from East, West, Central and Southern Africa,” she added.