We are drawing night to the release of Navio, real name Daniel Lubwama Kigozi’s brand new album dubbed ‘Vibes Out The East’.

To trace Navio’s journey from Rookie of the Year 2003 to the 50 plus award winning artiste that he is now has been a pleasure for every African Hip Hop enthusiast.

As albums are only starting to find their footing, Navio is respected for having 3 with his group Klear Kut and an additional 5 solo albums.

He will make it six come Friday 23rd September 2022 at an album release party to be held at The Villa, Bukoto (former Cayenne).

Also Read: Navio Teases Ugandans With ‘VOTE Navio’ Campaign

Navio’s last effort in 2020 titled “Strength in Numbers” got awarded the Album of the Year and his new effort “Vibes Out The East (V.O.T.E)” is positioned to set the industry on fire.

‘V.O.T.E’ features Nviiri the StoryTeller, Tyra Chantey, Lagum, Pryce Teeba, Stogie T, Ben Pol, Mith, Flex, Bandalle and even legends like the late great Elly Wamala.

The producers have also made an effort to compete with not only the local African acts but seem to have targeted the quality and finishing of an international album.

The album is a refreshing reminder that Navio is the most internationally marketable act that has ever come out of Uganda.

Production from Mio Made, Nessim, Aethan, Samurae, international producers like Daxochali and B Records and a host of new talents like September Kid fill out the album perfectly.

The first single off the album just dropped with Nviiri The StoryTeller and Nessim on production. Shot by sasha Vybz it personifies the “Vibe” that “Vibes Out The East” promises to deliver.

It’s been a 20 year journey and the exclusive media listening events in East Africa have had the press buzzing for the fans to hear the album.

We can’t wait!