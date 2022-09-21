During the recently concluded Nyege Nyege festival, Wakaliwood film actor and director Mr. Earnest K. Sserunya was arrested over exhibiting fictional wounds.

Uganda film company Pearlwood came up and wrote a letter requesting for the release of Mr. Sserunya saying he had not committed any offense as he was just exhibiting his art and acting skills.

In his acting skills, Mr. Sserunya appeared to have to been stabbed in the stomach with a panga as he moved towards the Red Cross tent to receive medical care.

The incident took Red Cross and Police by surprise as they looked stranded while trying to figure put how to help him.

As they made efforts to call for an ambulance to rush him to the hospital, he proved to them that he was only acting.

This seemed to upset the police officers who ordered for Mr. Sserunya’s arrest for pulling acts that seem dangerous without informing and seeking permission from the Police.

While addressing the media, Police spokesman Fred Enanga warned actors from pulling off such scenes without seeking permission first.

He asked all those in the business to style up and never exhibit such scenes in public without permission again.

Enanga, however, didn’t reveal whether Mr. Sserunya will be released soon.