Uganda will be represented by Stephen Sunday at the forthcoming 2022 Mr. Africa International bodybuilding contest in Angola.

“I’m really proud,” Stephen Sunday told MBU while sharing the good news about how he will be waving the black, yellow, red come November.

Stephen Sunday, a.k.a King of Abs is a fitness trainer and model.

“I am called Stephen Sunday a.k.a King of Abs. I’m a Ugandan. I am both Fitness Trainer and fitness model and I am a men‘s physique athlete in the Uganda Body Building Association.

“‘m really proud to represent my country Uganda for the second time in Mr. Africa International and I’m ready to show the world the beauty of my country the Pearl of Africa – Uganda,” he said.

Last year (2021), Steven Sunday came fourth in the preliminary beach body contest among representives from twenty African countries.

He consequently qualified to the finals in Cote d’Ivoire but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that hit Uganda, he couldn’t make it to the final.

Having been among the top 5, he was accorded a slot ath this year’s contest which will happen in Luanda, Angola.

“Since I was among the Top 5, in 4th position, I was given another chance to raise the Ugandan flag again in Mr. Africa International 2022,” Sunday told MBU.

The competition will be held in November 2022 in Luanda, Angola and it will be 10th anniversary of the Mr. Africa International contest.

The competition organized and sponsored by House Of Twitch (Nigeria) is a contest between men with a good physique and fashion.

Sunday will be representing Uganda’s traditional wear and he is confident enough to showcase the country’s culture and traditions to the world.

We wish him the best of luck!