On monday evening, a video clip of local rapper Derrick Katongole alias Victor Kamenyo in an altercation with his girlfriend identified as Akoragye Angora rocked the internet.

Based on the video, Victor Kamenyo looked to be pleading with his girlfriend not to leave his apartment but she seemed not interested in his pleas.

When Victor Kamenyo tried to grab her by force, she snatched his phone out of his hands and threw it to the ground.

Victor Kamenyo’s girlfriend Akoragye Angora

Speaking about his fallout with his girlfriend, Kamenyo denied cheating on her as the cause of their misunderstanding.

He noted that the altercation arose when she scrolled through his phone and saw some things whoch she misinterpreted.

The rapper apologized to her and asked to be forgiven for what could have made her lose her cool.

Victor Kamenyo also explained that his girlfriend is apparently not on talking terms with him as she doesn’t picking up his calls whenever he calls.