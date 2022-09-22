Ardent followers of the Ugandan music industry dating from way back to the early 2000s have witnessed a couple of our renowned artists getting involved in physical fights.

The fights between Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Jose Chameleone most dominated the local music landscape but there were also other small petty fights.

The Jose Chameleone and King Michael war raged on for some good time over a “sugar mummy” identified as Cherry who had chill-outs in Kabalagala.

King Michael recounts how Jose Chameleone and his crew plotted and thumped him at club Guvnor over a pair of shoes he had been gifted by Cherry.

Initially, the pair of shoes was bound to be Chameleone’s gift but King Michael insisted and took it then after began bragging which did not go down well with Chameleone thus setting him up for a beating.

He also narrated how he had a fight with Bobi Wine at club Volts but they later on reconciled and settled their misunderstandings.

When asked whether he has ever been in an altercation with Bebe Cool, he described him as a “coward” noting that the only exchange they usually have is verbal.