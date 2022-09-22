Singer Mutabazi Paul alias Fresh Daddy is in hot waters after a young lady identified as Ndagire accused him of sexually assaulting her.

The lady explains that she reached out to Fresh Daddy on promises that he was going to manage her music career and turn her into a star.

When they met, Fresh Daddy allegedly took her to a guest house in Busegawhere he booked a room as she waited in the car.

He then told her how he was tired and needed to rest and when she escorted him to the room, Fresh Daddy locked up and told her to undress.

When she declined to follow what Fresh Daddy was telling her, she notes that he forcefully grabbed, undressed, and pinned her onto the bed without any help thus having coitus with her without consent.

She claims that they forcefully made love before leaving the room and returning to the car. He then gave her Shs10k and told her to get a boda-boda promising to send her Shs200k later.

Days went by as she waited for the money to be sent but nothing came her way until three days ago when Fresh Daddy gave her a call requesting that they meet again.

She instead decided to run to the media to expose the singer and his evil ways.