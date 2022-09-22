Singer Hamidu Sekyeru a.k.a Papa Cidy rose to fame in the music industry when he released three smash hits with singer Jose Chameleone between 2012 and 2016.

Among the songs that he worked on with Jose Chameleone included Joselina, Daniella, and Tolina Kisa which put his name high in the ranks of promising talents and would-be stars of this era.

However, somehow, his shine faded out and before we knew it, he stopped releasing new music and resorted to tailoring – a skill that he is well versed with.

During an interview with Spark TV, he expressed his admiration for celebrated songstress Juliana Kanyomozi’s calm personality.

He also disclosed how he longs to hook up with the diva on a music project and that if she ever avails the opportunity, it will be a dream come true for him.

Papa Cidy’s talent, sweet vocals, and melodies are undoubted and you would think that not many singers would turn down a collaboration with him.

Juliana, however, is in a different league altogether and we shall wait to see if she has a positive response to help the former Leone Island singer achieve his dream.