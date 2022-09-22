Source Management singer Spice Diana continues her consistent release of music projects with the visuals of “Sili Regular”.

“Sili Regular” literally translates to “I Am Not Regular”. In the song, Spice Diana asks her man not to take her for granted as she is a special girl.

Produced by Brian Beats, the ‘Sili Regular’ audio befits Spice Diana’s style, giving a bit of the band music feel enriched with deep lyrics to create a song worth listening.

It is a song that has the potential of cutting across both the local and urban Ugandan music fanbase, something that we cannot say for many other songs released this year.

The visuals, shot by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke feature renowned commercial model and singer Samuel Lubwama of the Canaan Gents group.

Spice Diana shows off her acting skills, playing a cleaner and Lubwama’s secret admirer as she successfully sends the right signal to kickstart a beautiful love story.

For a cleaner, Spice is not a regular one as her beauty, makeup, and style sell her out but it’s a beautiful visual to watch. Take a gaze below: