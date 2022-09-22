Ugandan rapper Daniel Lubwama, popuparly known as Navio features Kenyan popular Afro-Pop/Afrosoul musician Nviiri The Storyteller on ‘Tukoleele’

On the verge of the release of the “Vibes Out The East (VOTE)” album which drops on September 23rd 2022, Navio has released one more teaser from his sixth highly anticipated project.

On “Tukoleele” (translated as “Let’s Do It”), Navio features Kenyan songwriter, performer, guitarist, and video editor, Nviiri The StoryTeller.

He hails from Sauti Sol’s Sol Generation and adds his artistry to this modern music masterpiece, the latest taster from Navio’s album.

Nviiri the StoryTeller

Using a chorus sample from Ginuwine and the smooth production of Nessim, they truly created a vibe that will out-live a lot of what radio has to offer right now.

Navio and Nviiri are known for their intriguing wit and layered lyrical content. Navio’s opening verse line assuredly confirms that fact.

The song speaks to the interactions with women and men in the party scene in Uganda and with Ugandans being back “outside” it’s the perfect jam to take us into the end of the year.

The visuals produced by the award winning videographer Sasha Vybz are an eyeful. Take a gaze below: