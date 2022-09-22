NBS TV presenter and emcee Sheilah Gashumba has revealed that she made a promise to her father Frank Gashumba never to smoke weed or do drugs.

A few years ago when Sheilah Gashumba had a fierce Snapchat fight with a former friend, she was accised of using drugs.

She admits to often receiving the question about if she smokes weed from several of her followers especially on Snapchat.

Last night, the NBS TV presenter cleared the air about the issue noting that she does not smoke weed, cigarettes, or shisha.

Also Read: Robin Kisti admits to smoking weed whenever she wants

She, however, maintained that she does not judge the people who puff-puff-pass because “it’s a free world.”

On Snapchat she wrote, “No I don’t smoke weed, cigarettes, and shisha but I don’t judge those who do. It’s a free world!”

When asked why she took that decision, Sheilah revealed that it is one of the promises she made to her father.

“It’s a promise to my father. Nothing specific. My father already thinks I’m crazy so no weed, cigarettes and shisha plus any type of drugs as a promise to my parents,” she noted.

See more People ask me about this!! Here is the answer!! pic.twitter.com/BTLLOElfbK — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) September 21, 2022

Sheilah prefers to stay sober and drinks champagne occasionally.