NBS TV presenter Nambooze Annet alias Annatalia Oze is disgusted by lawbreakers who have turned it a habit to always break into her home.

The mother of two took to her socials to rant about how thugs have for the second time broken into her home in just a space of two months.

She narrated that the yet to be identified individuals cut her security fence wiring and also poisoned her dogs.

She sent out a stern warning to the thugs threatening that if any one of them is caught, they will regret the day they were born.

Annatalia noted that if any harm happens to them, they shouldn’t blame her for the actions that will fall their way.

In a space of two months, I have been robbed twice. Munjagazaki banange. I know the person doing this is following me here. You poison my dogs and cut my security fence wiring. I’m warning you. Whatever is going to come your way do not blame me. Annatalia Oze