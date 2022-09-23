DJ Tania? That would need some getting used to especially now that Etania Mutoni has launched her deejaying career.

Past weeks have been filled with speculations about NTV Uganda presenter and events emcee Etania Mutoni shifting her focus to deejaying.

On Friday evening, Etania cleared the air by confirming the speculations through post on her social media pages.

“Stepping into my DJ era,” she captioned the photos of her holding deejay deck on Instagram.

She has received much support and backing from her followers, friends and fellow celebrities who believe she can go on and make a great deejay.

Female deejaying is a trend that has increasingly taken over the local entertainment scene with the likes of DJ Alisha, DJ XZYL, DJ Lola, DJ Kathy, DJ Racheal, DJ Kampire, among others representing.

Etania joins fellow TV presenters Zahara Totto (now DJ Zatto), and Lynda Ddane who have expressed desires to make it as deejays.

We wish her the best of luck in her next quest!