On the ‘Nkoko Nkulu’ remix, rising songstress Karoma Beats features renowned rapper Victor Kamenyo.

This week has been quite too much for rapper Victor Kamenyo following the scuffle he had with his lover.

It, however, seems to be ending on a good note with a new project being released.

He collaborates with Karoma Beats on ‘Nkoko Nkulu’, a song with deep-lying lyrics that express affection and love.

Also Read: ‘I feel miserable than a hurricane’ – Victor Kamenyo’s Apology Letter to Lover

Karoma Beats, real name Ruth Kabeera (born 25th May 1994) is a Ugandan Singer and Actress. She is also an Entrepreneur.

She is currently managed by Sound Kreaminoh management.

Before taking on music as a career, Karoma Beats was a teacher. In Nkoko Nkulu, she showcases her vocals as she assures her lover of how important he is in her life.

Produced by NoNem Beats, the Afro-Beat subject of Pop music song is rich in lyrical content and the beats will also make you dance.

Directed by Zattabu, the visuals are easy to the eye and do not appear overly complicated yet still passing on the message embedded in the song.

For most, this could be your very first sight of Karoma Beats and her looks and acting skills might leave a good first impression.

Take a gaze: