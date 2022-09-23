Nsagi Police has issued fresh summons to singer Paul Mutabazi alias Fresh Daddy on charges related to a defilement a case filed in by Asuman Matovu.

The defilement case came as a result of reports that emerged pinning Fresh Daddy of having sexually assaulted a 17-year-old minor identified as Ndagire.

It is alleged thay Ndagire approached Fresh Daddy requesting him to manage her music career and make her a star in the industry.

Ndagire’s quest for stardom, however, took a different turn as she claims that Fresh Daddy forcefully used her without consent.

She also alleges that the singer promised to give her Shs200k, a promise he did not fulfil.

When the story went public, her brother Asuman Matovu filed a defilement case against Fresh Daddy at the Police.

He stated that Ndagire is a minor who is not eligible to file a case of such a huge magnitude.

Prior to filing the case, a video clip of Ndagire denying having been defiled by Fresh Daddy and noting that they are very good friends made rounds on social media.

Speaking to Spark TV about the video in which she seemed to refute the allegations, Ndagire explained that she was forced by 14k Bwongo to trash the allegations while at a certain hotel where she had been called to talk to journalists.

She stated that the video which was shared online came under threats from 14K Bwongo but maintained it won’t change the true story about Fresh Daddy sexually assaulting her.

Police is still carrying out investigations on the matter and Fresh Daddy has been advised to appear before Nsagi Police to give his side of the story.