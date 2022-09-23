The nominations list of the 2022 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has been released ahead of the four day awards event that will happen from 8th to 11th December 2022.

Big Talent Entertainment singer Eddy Kenzo and Kingslove Entertainment boss King Saha will wave the Ugandan flag in the Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa category.

They are expected to tussle it out with Diamond Platnumz, Kassmasse, Bien, Nyashinski, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Marioo, among others in the same category.

Spice Diana, real name Hajarah Namukwaya is nominated in the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Dance or Choreography category for her song Tujooge (feat. DJ Steven)

Also Read: Irene Namatovu surprised that Diamond didn’t win at the 2019 AFRIMAs

She will be battling for the prize against Simi, Costa Titch, Elitee Skhillz, Olamide, Poco Lee, Serge Beynaud, Toofan, among others in that category.

She is also nominated in the Best Female Artist in Eastern African category against Zuchu, Rosa Ree, Tansaha Donna, Becky G, Nandy, among others.

Tick Tack, a collaboration between DJ Lito, Bebe Cool, Sheilah Gashumba, and Slick Stuart & Roja has also been nominated in the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga, Dancehall category.

In the same category are song from Ruger, Navy Kenzo, Kidi feat. Tyga, Femi One, Fave, Rosa Ree, Nutty O, Teddy Afro, among others.

Dominating the nominations list with the most nominations this year is the South African singer Costa Titch with six nominations for his 2021 smash hit Big Flexa.

See more

Public voting will start on Sunday 25th September 2022. African music lovers within the continent, and around the world, can visit the official website www.AFRIMA.org to vote.

Voting will close on 10th December 2022 before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony. We wish good luck to all nominees!