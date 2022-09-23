Through a letter shared on his social media pages, Ugandan rapper Victor Kamenyo has apologised for raising his voice at his lover, Ruth.

“Dear Ruth, my sweetheart,

I am writing this letter to offer my sincere apology for being a horrible husband. At the moment, I long for nothing more than your mercy. No matter how much I tell you that am sorry, it won’t be able to calture how truly I am.

My heart is in so much pain because I have made a big mistake, I shouldn’t have raised my voice against you; I feel miserable than a hurricane.

Your forgiveness will give me peace of a gentle stream of water. Whether the storm roars or thunder rumbles, I will keep my voice down.

Please find it in your kind heart to forgive me. I bet you, that ugly history won’t repeat itself again.

I hope my plead for forgiveness relieves your pain and softens your justifiable anger towards me. You own the key to my glee.

Only yours, hubby Victor Kamenyo.”

Also Read: Rapper Victor Kamenyo captured “fighting” with his girlfriend (VIDEO)

The “fight”…

On Monday, a video clip showing local rapper Derrick Katongole alias Victor Kamenyo in an altercation with his girlfriend rocked the internet.

Based on the video, Victor Kamenyo looked to be pleading with his girlfriend not to leave his apartment but she seemed not interested in his pleas.

When Victor Kamenyo tried to raise his voice and grab her by force, she snatched his phone out of his hands and threw it to the ground.

While speaking to media, the watered down the allegations that made rounds claiming that his infidelity caused the misunderstanding.

He noted that the altercation arose when she scrolled through his phone and saw some things which she misinterpreted.