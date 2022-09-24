Off her forthcoming album dubbed ‘Masterpiece’, Angella Katatumba has released a new song titled “Mufele”, dedicated to her ex-lovers.

With her new album listening party slated for 30th September, Angella Katatumba has released a brand new song titled ‘Mufele’.

Mufele is translated as “Conman”. It is a song about the heartbreaks that many people face when they deal with very narcissistic and lying partners.

Written by David Makueta, it is clear to see that Katatumba is hitting hard at her ex-lovers who gave her nothing but empty promises.

Also Read: Angella Katatumba still open to working with Nina Roz, Daddy Andre

The song was produced by Balayo Lawrence, mixed and mastered by Abraham Mutukiriza at Masters studios, Ntinda.

About ‘Masterpiece’

A team of creatives linked up together a few months ago with a simple idea of creating a sound art piece, an audio body of work that would push the boundaries on what Ugandan music is and what it should be like.

“The name ‘Masterpiece’ was arrived at with a unanimous decision because we believe and stand by this musical asset we are sharing,” said Katatumba at the album reveal a few weeks ago.

The 15 track album is a body of projects written, mixed, and mastered at Masters records with a wonderful team of young producers, vocal directors, songwriters, deejays, and the excellent executive production of Master Brisco – the founder/CEO of Masters Entertainment.

Each of the songs on the album is centered around the life of Angella Katatumba as she gives her fans a more personal and up-close look into who she is, her lifestyle, and the hustle in her daily life.

The project is a partnership between Masters Records and Angella Katatumba in which Masters will act as the sole Distributor, Promoter, and main Producer of the album.

It will be availed on all digital streaming stores on 30th September 2022 before an album listening party the same night at the Viewpoint, Hotel Diplomate, Muyenga.