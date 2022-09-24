Singer Barbara Mirembe, better known as Babaritah, faced one of her worst nights when she was booed off stage during her set at David Lutalo’s “Kabisi Kandagala” concert.

The concert that took place last night at Hotel Africana had all curtain raisers perform on live band.

Babaritah was, however, named as the “worst performer of the night” by revelers who thought she sounded really awful during her set.

When she took to the stage, many expected to get good vibes from her but as she went deep into her performanc, she appeared a bit tipsy.

The revelers who had turned up in large numbers began wondering what was going on with such a talented songstess.

Before she even performed her second song of the night, some revelers had already started booing her asking her to leave the stage.

Despite the harsh reaction from the crowd, Babaritah stood her ground until she completed her set.

After the concert, she was found at the backend of the venue and media tried to interview her about the performance.

Babaritah who seemed teary blamed the instrumentalists saying they did not do her justice during her set,

She watered down the allegations that hinted on her having perform while intoxicated saying that even the ones who use drugs sounded better than her.

She expressed her dismay saying she almost felt like shedding tears and apologized to her fans for not putting up a good show.