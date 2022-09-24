On 16th September 2022, Angela Nabuufu, popularly known as Ang3lina dropped a new song, “Baby Oh”, featuring Just Joey.

Out of sight? Not really!

Her fans must feel starved but Ang3lina has been in the kitchen working on new projects with local and international artistes.

Talking to MBU a few months ago, the soft-spoken diva revealed how she was compiling a studio album that should be nearing it’s completion.

Off the 10-track album is “Baby Oh”on which she teamed up with Just Joey. It isbtrack number 1 off the anticipated album.

Also Read: Tory Lanez features on Ang3lina’s new album

Baby Oh!…

“Baby Oh”, produced by rising American beat maker Zone, is a fusion of Dance Pop and the burgeoning South Africa Afrobeat popularly known as Amapiano.

Ten seconds in, the pinch of amapiano is heard and if you ain’t sure about it, the log drums at the first hook make it abundantly clear.

On the opening verse, Ang3lina leaves you imagining what could be. “…If I serve your body on my body…” she sings.

Zoey then transitions in with a smooth flow that was laid so well on the instrumentation and his supporting fill-up vocals make the short verse captivating.

The vocals were mixed and mastered by UK based Nigerian sound engineer Dami Dott at Husky Studios.

The project is distributed by an American music distribution company signed under Roc Nation on all digital streaming platforms.

Take a listen here: