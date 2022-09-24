Content creators are bound to be blessed with huge smiles on their faces as the amended Copyright and Neigbouring Rights Act is going to be passed.

On 20th July 2022, Mawokota MP Hon. Hillary Kiyaga alias Dr. Hilderman requested a two weeks parliamentary leave to make consultations about how the copyright and neigbouring rights act of 2006 could be improved in order for content creators to benefit from their works.

The leave was granted to him and without wasting time, he took to the road to carry out research and consultations with the big wigs and veterans in the Ugandan entertainment circles.

As of now, we are pleased to let you know that the amended copyright law may soon be passed by the 11th parliament based on the updates we are gathering.

The president of The Uganda Comedians Association Hannington Bugingo shared the positive update via his Twitter account.

He revealed that the government finally conceded that the current copyright law doesn’t work in the interest of creatives.

E’sawa yona, Every Artist will have this Smile on their face cse History was Made today…. @HonKiyaga’s Private member’s Copyright Bill will be passed into law with the support of @GovUganda cse Govt conceded that the current Law doesn’t work in the interest of creatives. Bugingo Hannington