Da Hares boss David Lutalo earned his metaphorical flowers as he ripped through a majestic two-hour set during his “Kabisi Kandagala” concert, becoming the first headliner to do so at the famed Hotel Africana venue, last night.

David Lutalo was escorted by a couple of artists who acted as his curtain raisers on the night with each performing live.

Among all the curtain raisers who performed including Chosen Becky, Rema, Mathias Walukagga, Martha Mukisa, Recho Rey, Hellen Lukoma, Babaritah, Carol Nantongo, Baza Baza, Nina Roz, Betty Mpologoma, among many others, it’s Pastor Wilson Bugembe who impressed the most.

With most curtain raisers performing only two songs each except Rema, Mathias Walukagga, and Pastor Wilson Bugembe, the Nansana-based Church pastor was shown overwhelming love by the audiance.

From the moment he took to the stage, fans went into a frenzy as they jammed to his songs.

Midway through his set, he sent the whole crowd onto their feet and showed good command of the audience.

He then swiftly left the stage with the crowd already hyped up, giving David Lutalo a positive entrance.

David Lutalo then kicked off his set with some of his old songs which uplifted the fans morale the more.

He also performed his collaborations with the artists he hooked up with on live band.