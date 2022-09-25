Veteran TV presenter Calvin the Entertainer, real name Calvin Kalule, and his wife Amanda Twebaze are expecting their second baby.

On 25th June 2022, Calvin the Entertainer and his wife celebrated five years in marriage having walked down the aisle in 2017.

Their marriage has been quite fruitful having blessed the couple with a child a few years ago. Very soon, it will be expanded by one more member.

On Instagram, Calvin shared the good news by posting a photo of himself and his wife. The baby bump is showing, and to it, he added the caption;

“God has been good and so has the weather. 2 loading.”

His followers, fans, friends, and fellow celebrities have already bombarded the comments section, wishing his wife a safe pregnancy and delivery.

We congratulate the couple and wish them well as they await baby number two!