Ugandan singer and actress Helen Lukoma is not under pressure by the influx of Nigerian artists performing in Uganda.

Past months have seen anumber of foreign artists, especially Nigerians, headline local events and concerts in Kampala.

This has seen a wide expression of concern by local artists and music fans, most of whom believe this could have a bad effect to the localindustry.

Celebrated actress and singer Hellen Lukoma, however, does not subscribe to the narrative.

Following her moving performance at David Lutalo’s concert on Friday, Lukoma told journalists that the increased Nigerian influence does not bother her.

She took an example of herself and noted that it is not Nigerians that have stopped her from holding her own concert.

She emphasized that as Ugandan artists, everyone should be having their own plan for their career and to follow it regardless of external pressures.

“It’s not Nigerians that are stopping me from holding a concert. As Hellen, I’m preparing myself. I am working, giving you content, so that when I ever tell you (about holding my concert), you’ll rise without a doubt,” HL told media