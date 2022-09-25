11-year-old Ugandan rapper Felista Di Superstar has released a new World Cup anthem ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament that is going to be held in Qatar.

Since 1962, FIFA has had official songs accompany each of the World Cups. Different artists from across the world, however, have made thousands more.

Ugandan rapper Felista Di Superstar has added her name to the evergrowing list of artists with World Cup theme songs.

The 11-year-old female rapper mentions all the 32 countries that will participate in the tournament (from 20th November 2022 to 18th December 2022) in a very beautiful rhyme.

Felista who will be sitting for the UNEB exams in a few weeks to come will be hoping that the song makes it big and exposes her to a larger fanbase.

Speaking to MBU, Felista’s father who also doubles as her manager revealed that the financial situation of the artist is not the very best currently.

He, however, hopes that after her exams, she will concentrate on producing more music and life will be better.

“Felista will be sitting for her UNEB exams next month. After that, we shall start concentrating on the music but for now, her focus is on the exams,” he revealed.

The rapper gives shoutouts to some of the trending players, some of whom will participate in the tournament, in the lyrics accompanied by a hot African beat.

Listen to it below: