Singer Winnie Nwagi is vexed after being denied entry at the Acacia-based Club Illusion a few days ago after failing to pay an entrance fee.

If you have partied around several clubs around Kampala, Club Illusion is one of the most renowned night spots with strict policies.

Several revelers have shared their experiences over the years about being bounced from Illusion over their dress code, age, appearance, among other things.

Swangz Avenue artist Winnie Nwagi is the latest addition to the list of people that have been left with a sour taste of Club Illusion.

Also Read: I hold no grudge against the officer – Winnie Nwagi on being bounced from Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Malaika singer was reportedly bounced from Illusion on Saturday night over failure to pay an entrance charge.

Nwagi was denied entry, together with her friends, upon arriving at the club where they had gone to have a good time.

Her face value and superstar appearance did not move the bouncers who emphasized how their boss had left an order not to allow anyone inside the club without paying the entrance fee.

In a Snapchat rant, Nwagi wondered how such a club could deny her entry yet they play her music everytime.

She said that all artists have a right to walk into any night hangout tfree of charge and be given special treatment while there.

She then wondered why local artists are charged entry fees yet international artists are praised and even given VIP experiences whenever they visit these bars.

Nwagi vowed never to set foot at Club Illusion again if their policy on celebrities is not improved!