Singing trio B2C Entertainment a.k.a the Kampala Boyz have trashed rumors that previously made rounds claiming that they were at loggerheads with the organisers of their recent concert.

The allegations came to light after reports revealing how concert organizer Juma Balunywa made a profit of Shs650k onky from all their five shows.

Word had it that the trio was not paid what they expected to earn and one event organizer identified as QC was seen demanding Balunywa.

The two event organizers went ahead and took to the courts of law to settle the disagreements with QC claiming to demand sums from Balunywa.

Also Read: The B2C Kampala Boyz hold a successful second concert

Speaking to journalists during David Lutalo’s concert in Mukono, the trio cleared the air noting that their concerts went down pretty well.

They asserted that they do not have any challenge or rift with anyone.

Truth be told, our extra concert shows went down pretty well, and let nobody lie to you that we are having any challenge or rift with anyone. B2C Entertainment

They also thanked their fans for showing them much love and support throughout their shows adding that they appreciate the money they gave them.

“Our fans came through, supported and showed us love through out, and gave us money as well,” the trio added.