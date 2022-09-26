Following the alleged theft of his laptop, NBS TV journalist Canary Mugume has opened a can of worms with Kaazi Beach Resort management.

On Monday 26th September 2022, Canary Mugume through Twitter revealed how there is a group of organised thuggery at Kaazi Beach Resort that targets people’s parked cars and steal bags and other valuables.

He further revealed that the thugs, who also work as security guards, are known by the management and are protected by Busabala police.

“There’s a beach off Entebbe road called Kaazi beach resort. Place is full of thugs who have car master keys and remotes. They open people’s cars and run away with laptops, plus any other property they find. They seem to be working with Busabala Police, sadly,” Mugume wrote.

“They robbed my friends over the weekend, and Police was on their side. I thought it was a rare incident but a friend who listened to the story said that she had been robbed about a year ago. Same tactics,” he added.

He threatened to expose the racket through recordings if investigations to recover his property are nor concluded soon.

In retaliation, the management of Kaazi Beach trashed Mugume’s allegations regarding them “false, malicious, scandalous and defamatory.”

Kaazi told their side of the story about how Mugume who was very drunk on Saturday night claimed his laptop was stolen from his car at the hotel’s parking.

However, when police was involved Mugume reportedly refused to record a statement and disappeared, only to reappear on Twitter with a series of slanderous attacks towards Kaazi Beach.

On Saturday night, Canary Mugume, who was very drunk, claimed a laptop was stolen from his car at our parking. Our parking has a visible sign advising customers not to leave valuables in the car and we offer to keep them for customers at the reception. When Mr Mugume complained to us, we alerted the Police and the OC Busabala came to the scene but Mr Mugume refused to make a statement and instead attacked the Police officer. The drunk Mr Mugume then raised a more senior police officer, the DPC Katwe, and he was driven in a Police vehicle to the Katwe Police station to record a statement. Before reaching the Police station, at around 11.30pm, Mr Mugume jumped off the vehicle and disappeared. Mr Mugume did not record any statement, despite the fact that the DPC Katwe had personally come to the station to handle the case. Our private security guard was nonetheless detained briefly and released on bond. Our security guards are not “thugs”, as alleged, but employees of SWATT Security, a registered, regulated private security organisation. At the time of the alleged incident we had very many cars parked. It is curious as to why the “thugs” with “master keys” as alleged by Mr Mugume only had access to his car. Mr Mugume’s decision to use his twitter account to slander our business is unfortunate and we reserve any rights we have under the laws of Uganda. Kaazi Beach Resort

The Kaazi Beach statement has, however, been regarded unofficial and a desperate attempt to water down Mugume’s claims.