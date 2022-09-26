Several online dwellers were left smitten by photos of renowned Ugandan TikToker Arthur Kayima wearing makeup.

“You can also get this look,” Arthur Kayima partly captioned photos of his face painted with loads of makeup.

With an easily flowing wig with the baby hair hairline impression, mascara, lipstick, and neatly shaped eyebrows, Kayima looked more womanly.

The photos which he shared on Instagram made rounds on different blog pages and attracted divergent comments and opinions from netizens.

Some netizens were quick to question her sexuality but he was defended by his followers who made it clear that he was just face modeling for a brand.

Others applauded his looks, noting how “beautiful” he appeared with “looks that land many men into trouble.”

‘Handsomely cute’, ‘gorgeous’, ‘beautiful’, the compliments go on and on.