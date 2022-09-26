Ronald Fenty, the father of famous singer Rihanna, has visited celebrated fashionista Abryanz clothing store on his return to Kampala, Uganda.

Popularly known as Barbadian singer Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s father, Ronald Fenty sells and designs clothes.

In December 2021, he was in Uganda while on a tour to different tourism sites in Tooro Kingdom and Queen Elizabeth National Park.

On Monday afternoon, we learnt of his return to the Pearl of Africa through photos that were shared on social media.

The photos show him standing with renowned fashion designer Brian Ahumuza a.k.a Abryanz at the Abryanz Collections store at Garden City.

The excited Abryanz shared the photos on his social media pages and added the caption, “Mondays are for BIG BUSINESS TALKS. Ronald Fenty.”

Abryanz revealed that he had a meeting with Mr. Fenty at his clothing store where a number of issues were discussed.

🙏🏿 Ronald Fenty



Friday 16th Dec, 2022 @asfawards #Asfa2022 #TheAwakening pic.twitter.com/nfB5PIr1Qk — Abryanz (@AbryanzOfficial) September 26, 2022

