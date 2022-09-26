Singer Maurice Kirya believes medical examination and traffic exams on boda boda riders can help reduce the number of accidents in Uganda.

Over the weekend, the a video showing some of the boda boda accidents that were captured on street cameras in Kampala in recent months went viral.

According to reactions from netizens, some of the accidents seen could have been avoided and were due to to recklessness of the boda boda riders.

Having watched the video, self-styled King of Mwooyo, Maurice Kirya was left perplexed.

On his Twitter account, he aired his opinion on how medical examination and traffic exams done on boda boda rider could reduce the number of reckless riders on Kampala roads.

After watching that disturbing video released by Uganda Police showing boda accidents, I believe it’s important that all boda boda riders be medically examined and considered fit to ride, and must pass traffic exams to earn the right to carry passengers, for everyone’s safety. Maurice Kirya

Kirya’s submission seems to be fetching mixed reactions already with people revealing how that is not easily achievable.

Other netizens believe his idea is good but implementation could be hard especially because of the nature of boda boda riders.

“This is close to impossible. Guys be here in our suburbs telling us how they sold land to get bikes to come and etch a living in Kampala. Most have never used their indicators and don’t know how to read, so signage means nothing to them. We are a long way from safety,” notes Matunda Man on Twitter.

