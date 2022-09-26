Singer Maureen Nantume says that if the Copyright and Neighboring Act is not amended, fans should brace themselves to carry out more charity drives for their celebrities.

She reasons that the Act needs to be amended very soon so that creatives can fully benefit from their content like other creatives in different countries.

Nantume stresses that there are many individuals who benefit from artists’ works more than the artists themselves who invest a lot of time creating their craft.

She pointed out a section of library owners who sell their music free of charge and the original composer does not get to benefit from his/her work.

She believes that from each and every disk sold, the artist must benefit a percentage as it is their intellectual property being sold.

On that note, she urges the public to be ready to carry out more charity for artists if the Copyright Act is not amended as soon as possible.

I pray for the Copyright and Neigbouring Act to come into effect so that we the creatives can be bailed out. If the act fails, fans and well-wishers will continue doing for us car wash drives. There are a lot of people who profit from our works more than we do and yet we get less. Maureen Nantume

During the quick-fire interview, Nantume went on to deny accusations of having ever publicly trashed men as she assured the nation how she loves them to the fullest.

I have never said that I got fed up of men. You’re creating your own stories. I love men very much. Maureen Nantume