Navio’s new project dubbed “Vibes Out The East” (VOTE) has been released to rave reviews all around.

The African media has already been reeling about the new album from Navcorp’s flagship artiste, Navio.

It is the number 1 most listened to album in the country right now from his own fast growing Icon Studios.

A small intimate album listening event for the media last week ended up being more of a coronation than an album display.

Navio has truly solidified why, to a lot of countries in the region, he is considered the “King of East African Hip Hop”.

“Vibes Out The East” features 17 songs, three of which have been already been released: ‘Rare’, ‘RAHA’ and the collaboration with Nviiri The StoryTeller “Lets Do It” (Tukoleele).

It also features collaborations with Elly Wamala, Lilian Mbabazi, South African Legend Stogie T, Tanzanian royalty Ben Pol, The Mith, Lagum, Pylo from the UK, Flex d’Paper and more.

Nessim, Daxochali, Jamay Dennis, Samurae, Aethan, September Kid, B Records, Blinded Beatz and Lucian showcase their production skills on the 17 tracks.

Revelers at the VOTE release party

Whereas all of Navio’s projects before this one have had great success, they have all leaned to one side or the other. This is a project where he has truly catered for all sides and most demographics.

The cover art was done by American born Jeb Brown and has been making its own rounds. So far the video for the Nviiri collaboration “Lets Do It” (Tukoleele) has hit the market and is beginning to make its rounds around East Africa.

To say that this is his greatest work thus far is debatable, but it is definitely in the top 3 music album efforts to come out of Uganda – in any genre.

As he told us on Mr Dj, this project is akin to a “Philly, Elly, Afrigo”. Vibes Out The East is on all platforms for your enjoyment.