On his visit to the Abryanz Collections store at Garden City, Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty and Ugandan fashionista Brian Ahumuza discussed a couple of future plans.

Ronald Fenty’s presence was announced via social media through photos shared by Abryanz as he announced a meeting they had on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to MBU, the celebrated Ugandan fashion icon revealed how a number of business ideas, collaborations, and charity plans were drafted.

Abryanz exclusively revealed to us that part of aim of his meeting with Ronald Fenty was to discuss the forthcoming Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) which are slated for 18th December 2022.

He also used the opportunity to establish collaborations for Abryanz Collections with Rihanna’s brand, Fenty Beauty.

Launched on 8th September 2017, Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics brand owned by Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna.

Popular for its broad inclusivity across various skin tones, its Pro Filt’R foundation became high-demand upon first release.

Abryanz further revealed that they discussed about a couple of charities intended to give back to communities and help the needy.

“We discussed ABRYANZ clothing, ASFAs, Fenty Beauty collaborations, charity, and soo much more,” Abryanz told MBU.

Visibly excited, he noted that one or two items on their agenda will be happening real soon and he cannot wait to reveal the good news to his fans.