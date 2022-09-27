Former Vision Group employee Phiona Nabitengero alias Fifi Da Queen has dragged her former employers the New Vision Group to the courts of law over defamation.

Fifa Da Queen through her lawyers Mwesigwa Rukutana and Co. Advocates served New Vision with a notice to sue for a defamatory story that was ran in the Bukedde newspaper about her.

The story ran in the Bukedde newspaper Vol. 28 No. 268 noted how Fifi Da Queen had been arrested after being linked to Sipapa’s case of aggravated robbery.

Upon crossing paths with the story, Fifi quickly took to her socials to distance herself from the accusations noting that they are baseless and untrue.

To all my family and friends, I am very okay and not arrested. I don’t know the aim of this Bukedde TV and paper story about Fifi Da Queen being arrested. Wabula Bukedde Mufaki Bamikwano? Fifi da Queen

She apparently demands that the media outs an apology on their front page, the same size of the story and was published about her.

She also wants a compasenation of Shs1B for the damages caused to her name and brand plus Shs50M as legal fees so far injected in the legal action.

Fifi Da Queen has given the New Vision three days to act accordingly and threatens to instruct her legal team to insititute civil and criminal proceedings against the Industrial area based outlet if they fail to do so.